MC chief : Waste treatment plant to be operational within a month

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 6

The Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) is setting up a new modern solid waste treatment plant, which is likely to be operational within a month.

Talking to The Tribune here today, Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said the corporation had already purchased machines worth Rs 1.5 crore for the plant.

He said most of these machines had reached Palampur and were being installed. “Setting up the garbage treatment plant is one of my top priorities. I am hopeful that the new plant with a capacity to treat 5,000-kg solid waste every day will be operational by next month,” he added.

Due to the lack of a solid waste treatment plant, the civic body had been dumping garbage of the 15 wards on the banks of Neugal rivulet.

Sharma said since the MC was dumping garbage near Awarana village, people residing near the site had been protesting time and again as the dump had turned into a major health hazard. The daily treatment of garbage would give relief to the local residents. Besides, the MC is also acquiring another machine for shedding plastic waste for easier transportation to plastic manufacturers outside the state.