 MC commissioner, councillors 'at loggerheads', projects hit : The Tribune India

MC commissioner, councillors 'at loggerheads', projects hit

MC commissioner, councillors 'at loggerheads', projects hit

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 28

“Differences” between councillors and the Palampur Municipal Corporation officials have virtually stalled all development activities in most of the wards. Projects like the setting up of a garbage treatment plant, construction of rain shelters, installation of streetlights on highways and the laying of concrete surfaces on internal roads have come to a standstill.

The Palampur Municipal Corporation was set up one-and-a-half years ago. In the municipal elections, the Congress got a landslide victory as it secured 12 out of 15 seats. The BJP got only two seats while an Independent candidate was also elected.

Today, the councillors and the commissioner are “at loggerheads”, resulting in the suspension of development works. Recently, the Commissioner got an FIR registered against the Mayor pertaining to the misplacing of official documents which further widened the gap between the two. Both parties blame each other.

At present half of the Palampur is without street lights. Because of the tussle between the councillors and the staff, the MC has failed to install street light on the highways passing through the town. SSB chowk, Rajpur chowk and Thakurdwara chowk, which are busy intersections of the town, are without street lights.

The MC has also failed to construct even a single rain shelter in the past one-and-a-half years. Likewise, there has been no headway in the installation of a garbage treatment plant. At present, the MC dispose of the garbage on the banks of the Neugal river in the absence of garbage treatment facilities, which has multiplied the problems of people living around the dumping site.

Vikram Mahajan, Municipal Commissioner, says that adequate funds are available with the MC but because of the lack of coordination between the MC authorities and councillors, many projects have been hanging fire. He says as for the installation of street lights is concerned, the MC House has only authorised the councillors for this job and MC officials are bound to follow their advice. He admitted that many areas in the town are in the dark. The MC has completed the construction of modern washrooms in the town, he adds.

However, Mayor Poonam Bali blames the MC officials for deliberately delaying the development projects. She says many proposals given by the councillors to the MC authorities for development works in their respective wards are yet to be implemented. She alleges since it is a Congress-led MC, the state government is deliberately extending a step-motherly treatment and harassing the councillors. She says the Commissioner should sit with the councillors to sort out all issues and development of the town should not suffer. She says all councillors are ready to cooperate with the Commissioner.

Development works affected

Projects like the setting up of a garbage treatment plant, construction of rain shelters, installation of street lights and the concretisation of internal roads have come to a standstill.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

6
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

7
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

8
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

9
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

10
Nation

Viral video: Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall in Kerala; police launch probe

Don't Miss

View All
Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is ‘really struggling’ while sleeping…
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at rly station

Admn withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Cop gets bail in property grab case

Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Chandigarh mum on sale of crackers, Dasehra organisers on edge

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved

Paddy procurement set to begin in dist from Saturday

City pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples