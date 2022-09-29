MC commissioner, councillors 'at loggerheads', projects hit

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 28

“Differences” between councillors and the Palampur Municipal Corporation officials have virtually stalled all development activities in most of the wards. Projects like the setting up of a garbage treatment plant, construction of rain shelters, installation of streetlights on highways and the laying of concrete surfaces on internal roads have come to a standstill.

The Palampur Municipal Corporation was set up one-and-a-half years ago. In the municipal elections, the Congress got a landslide victory as it secured 12 out of 15 seats. The BJP got only two seats while an Independent candidate was also elected.

Today, the councillors and the commissioner are “at loggerheads”, resulting in the suspension of development works. Recently, the Commissioner got an FIR registered against the Mayor pertaining to the misplacing of official documents which further widened the gap between the two. Both parties blame each other.

At present half of the Palampur is without street lights. Because of the tussle between the councillors and the staff, the MC has failed to install street light on the highways passing through the town. SSB chowk, Rajpur chowk and Thakurdwara chowk, which are busy intersections of the town, are without street lights.

The MC has also failed to construct even a single rain shelter in the past one-and-a-half years. Likewise, there has been no headway in the installation of a garbage treatment plant. At present, the MC dispose of the garbage on the banks of the Neugal river in the absence of garbage treatment facilities, which has multiplied the problems of people living around the dumping site.

Vikram Mahajan, Municipal Commissioner, says that adequate funds are available with the MC but because of the lack of coordination between the MC authorities and councillors, many projects have been hanging fire. He says as for the installation of street lights is concerned, the MC House has only authorised the councillors for this job and MC officials are bound to follow their advice. He admitted that many areas in the town are in the dark. The MC has completed the construction of modern washrooms in the town, he adds.

However, Mayor Poonam Bali blames the MC officials for deliberately delaying the development projects. She says many proposals given by the councillors to the MC authorities for development works in their respective wards are yet to be implemented. She alleges since it is a Congress-led MC, the state government is deliberately extending a step-motherly treatment and harassing the councillors. She says the Commissioner should sit with the councillors to sort out all issues and development of the town should not suffer. She says all councillors are ready to cooperate with the Commissioner.

