MC extends property tax deadline to July 15

Shimla, May 1

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has extended the last date for paying the property tax to July 15. The decision came in view of staff shortage, which has slowed down the process of issuing property tax bills.

At present, most of the staff of the corporation are engaged in poll-related duties and are bound to remain busy till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections and Legislative Assembly bypolls.

SMC Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said around 27,000 bills were yet to be issued to property owners in the town.

There are 31,683 building owners under the jurisdiction of the SMC from whom the corporation collects property tax. Normally, all the bills are issued to these property owners till April 30.

The corporation is also offering a 10 per cent rebate in the property tax to the building owners in the town who will clear their dues before July 15.

