MC polls: Moderate start to Dharamsala civic polls, 12% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation elections witnessed a moderate start on Sunday, with a voter turnout of 12.2 per cent recorded across all wards by 9 am, two hours after polling began at 7 am.

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Voting is being held amid tight security arrangements, and peaceful conditions were reported from all polling stations in the town. Of the total of 36,800 voters across 17 wards, 4,508 had cast their ballots by 9 am.

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Long queues were seen outside several polling booths in the morning, with women and elderly voters arriving early to avoid rising daytime temperatures. Election officials said polling was progressing smoothly and all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were functioning properly.

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The elections have turned into a keenly watched political contest between the BJP and the Congress, with both parties making extensive efforts during the campaign to mobilise support across the civic body’s wards. While the Congress is banking on the state government’s development promises and local outreach, the BJP has focused its campaign on allegations of civic mismanagement and corruption in the Municipal Corporation.

However, the presence of rebel candidates and independents in several wards has added another dimension to the contest, making it triangular in many areas. Political observers believe that rebels from both major parties could influence outcome in closely contested wards by splitting traditional vote banks.

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The district administration has deployed adequate police personnel at sensitive polling stations to ensure free and fair elections. Polling will continue till 3 pm, while counting of votes will be held on May 31.