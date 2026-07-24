MC probes illegal felling of 14 green trees in Dharamsala

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched an inquiry into the alleged illegal felling of green trees in the Shyam Nagar locality after it was found that 14 trees were cut despite permission reportedly being granted for only five. The civic body is now contemplating lodging an FIR against those responsible, while the Forest Department has been asked to assess the environmental damage caused by the felling.

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The matter surfaced after local residents lodged a complaint alleging large-scale cutting of green trees on private land. Acting on the complaint, officials of the Municipal Corporation carried out an inspection of the site and found that the number of trees felled far exceeded the permission issued by the office of the SDM.

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Municipal Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal, who personally visited the site, confirmed that the preliminary inspection pointed towards illegal felling of green trees. He said the Municipal Corporation had initiated proceedings in the matter and had submitted a complaint to the police. The civic body is also considering registration of an FIR against those found responsible for violating the permission.

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Officials said the SDM’s office had reportedly granted permission to fell five trees. However, the inspection revealed that as many as 14 trees had been cut, raising questions over the alleged misuse of the approval and possible violation of the conditions under which the permission was granted.

Tree Officer of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Tanvi Gupta said notices had already been issued to the landowners under the relevant legal provisions. She added that the Forest Department had been requested to prepare a detailed damage assessment report to ascertain the exact number of trees felled and evaluate the environmental impact of the incident.

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“The damage assessment will help determine the extent of the loss and the environmental impact. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Gupta said.

Dharamsala Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Sharma clarified that under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sub-Divisional Magistrates are empowered to permit the felling of trees if they pose an immediate threat to life or property. However, he emphasised that such powers are meant for exceptional circumstances and should not become a routine practice.

He further said since the land falls within the jurisdiction of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, the MC is the competent authority to take appropriate legal action. The incident has once again raised concerns over the protection of Dharamsala’s fragile green cover, with environmentalists calling for strict enforcement of laws to curb unauthorised felling of trees in the ecologically sensitive hill town.