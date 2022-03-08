Baddi MC row: Cong to hold march today

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 7

Peeved at the delay in taking a decision over the row in Baddi Municipal Council (MC), the Doon Block Congress Committee has given a protest call at Baddi and Nalagarh.

Former Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary said the state government had made a mockery of the law and they would take out a protest march in Baddi tomorrow till 2 pm and close the market against the mismanagement of the civic body. A protest would also be held at Nalagarh later in the day, where a memorandum would be submitted to the SDM against the indecisiveness of the state government.

The former MLA said, “Working of the Baddi civic body is in limbo since February 2. The residents are suffering as their key works, like passing maps etc, fail to be executed. Even cleanliness in the town is hit but the state government is least bothered.”

The state government was desperately trying to save the BJP-held civic body by first delaying the notification to move the no-confidence move and then failing to decide on the suspension of the councillor, despite a lapse of 15 days, he added.

Five of the nine councillors of the civic body had moved a no-confidence motion against the president and vice-president of the MC. But no decision was made regarding the same.