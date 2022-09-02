Shimla MC society threatens to stop garbage lifting

Shimla, September 1
The Saheb Society of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, which has been entrusted with the task of garbage collection in the city, has threatened to go on strike from September 12 if its demands are not met.
“We have two demands. The society should be merged with the MC and vacant posts in the civic body should be filled from our members,” said Jaswant Singh, president of the Saheb Society Employees Union.
The union gave an ultimatum to the Municipal Commissioner till September 4. “We will start a protest outside the DC’s office. From September 12, the employees will not lift garbage if our demands are not addressed by next week,”he added.
