MC to clean drains before monsoon

Shimla, May 22

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has started cleaning of all drains and nullahs in all 34 wards of the town to avoid a repeat of last year’s disaster-like situation.

While the work has started in some wards, officials have been told to hire 50 additional employees and labourers, if required. The MC has also directed the officials to prepare a daily report and submit it along with photographs of the work. MC Mayor Surender Chauhan said the work of cleaning the drains would be completed before the arrival of the monsoon. He said the drains were being cleaned by the Municipal Corporation along with the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India. He added that the corporation was also constructing new drains across the town.

During the last monsoon, more than 20 persons lost their lives while many were rendered homeless in Shimla with Krishna Nagar, Khalini, Summerhill and Phagli being the worst-affected wards in the town. While assessing the total loss suffered due to the rain, it was revealed that blocked drains across the town also contributed to the loss of life and property.

Many people also dump garbage in the drains, which leads to clogging.

