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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MC to develop seven new playgrounds in Shimla

MC to develop seven new playgrounds in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Shimla Mayor Surendar Chauhan
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The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will develop seven new playgrounds in the city at a cost of around 2.2 crore with an aim to promote sports and fitness amongst the youth.

Discussions regarding the construction of new playgrounds were also held during a meeting of the Finance Contract and Planning Committee (FCPC) held under the chairmanship of Mayor Surender Chauhan recently.

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The Mayor said that the city had limited space and playgrounds due to which many youths were not able to actively engage in sports. “Playgrounds were proposed in 10 locations. However, only seven sites are available where there are no land-related disputes and the corporation will soon initiate the construction work in the selected locations,” he added.

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The Mayor said that the corporation was also identifying available space to construct more playgrounds in the city. “The aim is to ensure that playgrounds are constructed in all 34 wards of the corporation, for which instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to identify suitable land for the development of playgrounds as soon as possible. Councillors have also been instructed to identify suitable space in their wards and inform the corporation regarding the same,” he added.

The Mayor said that the lack of physical activities and sports were also the reasons that the youth fall prey to drug abuse. “To address this issue, the corporation has decided to construct new playgrounds in all its wards so that the youth can opt for sports and stay away from drugs,” he added.

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