MC workers 'throw waste' near studio

Mandi Municipal Council (MC) workers are throwing garbage near Spectrum Studio on the College road in the town. Earlier, I had built a retaining wall to discourage nearby shopkeepers from throwing garbage here. Thereafter, now MC workers have started throwing garbage at odd hours. The civic body should direct its workers to stop this practice. Dharmender Sharma, Mandi

Ice on roads poses risk

The Barot-Miyot, Multhan-Bdagran and Multhan-Lohardi roads have been restored to traffic. However, these roads are still risky for commuters to drive due to the presence of some ice. The Public Works Department should take immediate steps to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Tilak Thakur, Multhan, Kangra

Haphazard parking in Shimla

The increase in tourist footfall in Shimla these days has added to the problem of haphazard parking. The authorities concerned should take necessary steps to ensure that vehicles are parked properly along roads to avoid inconvenience to the public. Gaurav, Shimla

