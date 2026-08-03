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Home / Himachal Pradesh / McLeodganj-Dharamkot road in a shambles, not repaired for two years

McLeodganj-Dharamkot road in a shambles, not repaired for two years

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:34 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A collapsed retaining wall along the damaged Dharamkot road, leading to the base point for the Triund trek.
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The 2-km road linking McLeodganj to Dharamkot, one of Himachal Pradesh’s most popular international tourist destinations, has been in a dilapidated condition for the past two years, exposing residents and thousands of visitors to serious risk. The road stretch is also the only approach to Galu Mata, the base point for the iconic Triund trek, making it one of the busiest tourist corridors in the Kangra valley.

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Successive monsoon spells have badly damaged the road, with large sections of its edges having washed away, retaining walls collapsed, road shoulders sunk and deep cracks appearing at several locations. In many places, the carriageway has narrowed alarmingly, yet taxis, tourist vehicles and private cars continue to negotiate the fragile stretch, increasing the risk further. With the monsoon still active and rainwater flowing across the road, fresh erosion continues to weaken the surface, raising fears of a major collapse if the blocked side drains are not cleared without delay.

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The deteriorating road condition has become a matter of concern for local residents, hoteliers and tourism stakeholders, who allege that repeated appeals to the authorities concerned over the past two years have yielded little beyond assurances.

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“The damaged McLeodganj-Dharamkot road has not been repaired for around two years. I preferred to get out of my car and walk across the most damaged stretch.” says Jyoti Thapa, a Dharamsala resident.

Popularly known as ‘Mini Israel’, Dharamkot is home to boutique hotels, cafés, meditation centres and wellness retreats that attract thousands of international visitors every year. During celebrations marking the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday in July this year, several international guests, including Hollywood actor Richard Gere, were seen negotiating the damaged road stretch, highlighting the poor state of infrastructure in one of the state’s premier tourist destinations.

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“The road has narrowed so much that even auto-rickshaws struggle to pass through, yet large tourist vehicles continue to ply, further weakening its already crumbling edge,” says Sanjiv, a hotelier.

Dharamkot residents and tourism stakeholders have urged the authorities concerned to restore this vital road on priority by rebuilding damaged retaining walls, stabilising vulnerable slopes, improving drainage and carrying out permanent road strengthening works.

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