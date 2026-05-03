McLeodganj infra buckles under tourist rush ahead of IPL matches

As the tourist season gathers pace and Dharamsala prepares to host three Indian Premier League matches next month, McLeodganj is grappling with crumbling roads, leaking sewerage and an acute parking shortage, raising concerns over its readiness to handle the surge in footfall.

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The popular hill destination is already witnessing a sharp increase in tourist traffic, which is expected to intensify further with matches scheduled at the Dharamsala stadium on May 11, 14 and 17. However, the town’s fragile infrastructure is showing visible signs of strain.

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Roads leading to and within McLeodganj are riddled with potholes, broken stretches and patchwork repairs. The Dharamsala-McLeodganj road, a key tourism artery, is among the worst affected, with narrow carriageways and haphazard roadside parking leading to frequent congestion and safety risks.

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Ashwani Bamba said repeated representations to authorities had failed to yield results. “The Khara-Danda road is in a deplorable condition and a major accident can occur at any time. Poor infrastructure is creating a negative image of the state among tourists and impacting employment and revenue,” he said.

Hotel and Restaurant Association, Smart City Dharamsala-McLeodganj president Rahul Dhiman said he had written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagging the issue.

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“McLeodganj is a jewel in Himachal tourism, but the current road condition reflects administrative apathy. Potholes, broken surfaces and delayed repairs are causing congestion, longer travel time and safety concerns,” he said.

He added that poor sewerage infrastructure was compounding the problem, with damaged and leaking manholes worsening road conditions and creating unhygienic surroundings.

Tour operator Prem Sagar said the deteriorating infrastructure was affecting both tourist experience and local livelihoods. “If the situation persists during the IPL matches, it could lead to chaos,” he warned. Parking shortage has emerged as another major bottleneck, with increasing tourist vehicles overwhelming available spaces and spilling onto already narrow roads.

Stakeholders have urged the district administration to take immediate corrective measures, including time-bound road repairs, proper sewerage maintenance and expansion of parking facilities, to manage the dual pressure of peak tourist season and IPL footfall.