McLeodganj mess: Construction of high-rises goes on unabated

High-rise buildings continue to mushroom in McLeodganj despite geologists expressing their concern. The authorities in Dharamsala Municipal Corporation have expressed their inability to check the mushrooming of such buildings citing shortage of staff.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 25

According to sources, about 20 per cent of total buildings in Upper Dharamsala region including McLeodganj, Bhagsunag and Dharamkot were violating the rules and regulations laid down by Town and Country Planning Act. Most of the building, which were violating building bylaws, were either hotels or commercial complexes.

Experts have expressed concern over many illegal high-rise buildings that have come up in McLeodganj area. As per the rules prescribed for the region, under the Town and Country Planning Act not more than four-storey buildings were allowed in seismically active Dharamsala region. However, many seven-story buildings have now come up in the area in violation of rules in McLeodganj.

Besides, the rules of leaving set-backs for buildings and floor area ratio (FAR) were also being violated with impunity. Floor area ratio for Dharamsala region was 1.75. It means that people cannot construct more than 175 per cent of total plot size.

Commissioner of Dharamsala MC, Anurag Chander Sharma, when asked about the number of building that have come up violating the bylaws in McLeodganj area, said no data was available. He said due to shortage of staff in the local body, no survey has been conducted to identify the buildings that have violated the building bylaws.

The Dharamsala Municipal Council was upgraded to a corporation in 2015. After the formation of corporation, the area of local body increased many times and population increased from about 22,000 to more than 50,000. However, despite that the state government has till date not sanctioned additional posts for Dharamsala MC.

Despite massive violations of building bylaws in Dharamsala, no geologist is there on the panel of Town and Country Planning or Dharamsala Municipal Corporation who can certify that the design of high-rise building coming up in the area was resistant to earthquake. The action of authorities against illegal high-rise buildings in Dharamsala region has just been limited to issuing show cause notices to violators.

Professor AK Mahajan, an eminent geologist serving department of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), said that many high-rise buildings had come up in Dharamsala region in violation of rules. In such a scenario, in the event of an earthquake it would be difficult to evacuate people as rescue machinery would not be able to reach the affected area.

Kangra region experienced an earthquake of 7.8 on Richter scale in 1905. As per record about 20,000 people had died in Kangra region in the earthquake. As per a study conducted by an eminent geologist professor AS Arya from IIT Roorkee on Kangra region if an earthquake of similar intensity hits Kangra region the casualty figure in the region might be much higher, besides causing big loss to property and other infrastructure.

Rules being flouted

  • As per the rules prescribed for the region under the Town and Country Planning Act, more than four-storey buildings are not allowed in seismically active Dharamsala region
  • However, many seven-storey buildings have now come up in the McLeodganj area in violation of rules
  • Besides, the rules of leaving set-backs for buildings and floor area ratio (FAR) were also being violated with impunity

