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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MCM DAV Baghni students excel in Science Congress

MCM DAV Baghni students excel in Science Congress

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Students of MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni.
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Students of MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni (Nurpur), excelled at the 33rd Children’s Science Congress held at Government Senior Secondary School, Aund, at the sub-division level. Around 600 students from 110 schools participated in various activities and competitions during the event.

The students secured commendable positions in the Quiz, Mathematics Olympiad and Science Activity Corner competitions. Aanjaneya secured first position in the Mathematics Olympiad in the Senior Secondary category, while Sarvi and Harsh Jamwal bagged first position in the Quiz in the Senior category.

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Similarly, Inayta secured first position in the Science Activity Corner in the Senior category, while Geetansh Sharma secured third position in the Mathematics Olympiad in the Senior category. In the Quiz competition, Kulshreshth Somal and Abhinav Singh secured second position in the Junior category, while Vanshika Pathania and Ansha secured second position in the Senior Secondary category.

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Principal Anoop Chauhan appreciated the students and their mentors and encouraged them to continue nurturing scientific curiosity, creativity and innovation. He said the outstanding performance of the young achievers brought pride and honour to the school and reflected the sincere efforts and dedication of the students and teachers.

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