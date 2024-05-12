MCMC’s approval mandatory for political advertising in electronic media: Kangra DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 11

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, the District Election Officer, said as per the rules of the Election Commission of India, prior permission and certification of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is mandatory for broadcasting audio-visual political advertisements and messages in electronic and social media during the period of the model code of conduct. Apart from this, prior permission from MCMC is mandatory for publishing advertisements in print media a day before or on the day of voting.

The DEO said as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, a district-level MCMC has been constituted and the control room of the committee will monitor the content of any material published, broadcast or viral in print and electronic media and social media. Suspicious cases of political advertisements and bulk messages and paid news are being monitored.

The District Election Officer has appealed to all the candidates and political parties to follow the rules laid down for political advertisements and bulk messages, etc in letter and spirit.

District Election OfficerBairwa said the election expenditure of candidates and political parties is being closely monitored during the period of model code of conduct applicable for Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra