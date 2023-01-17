MD: Ensure quality food at HRTC-notified dhabas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 16

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Managing Director Sandeep Kumar has directed all regional managers to conduct surprise checks at all notified dhabas serving food to the passengers travelling in HRTC buses within and outside the state.

The move comes following passengers’ complaints that poor quality of food is being served at some of these dhabas and restaurants.

He said, “Mayur Dhaba, near Ambala, has been blacklisted by the department following complaints of poor quality food and high rates being charged from the passengers.”

Directions were also being issued to ensure that all dhaba owners maintained cleanliness and displayed the rate list of eatables, he said. “It is the duty of the department to make sure that the people travelling in the state transport buses get hygienic food at reasonable rates,” he added.