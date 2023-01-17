MD: Ensure quality food at HRTC-notified dhabas

Shimla, January 16
Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Managing Director Sandeep Kumar has directed all regional managers to conduct surprise checks at all notified dhabas serving food to the passengers travelling in HRTC buses within and outside the state.
The move comes following passengers’ complaints that poor quality of food is being served at some of these dhabas and restaurants.
He said, “Mayur Dhaba, near Ambala, has been blacklisted by the department following complaints of poor quality food and high rates being charged from the passengers.”
Directions were also being issued to ensure that all dhaba owners maintained cleanliness and displayed the rate list of eatables, he said. “It is the duty of the department to make sure that the people travelling in the state transport buses get hygienic food at reasonable rates,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...