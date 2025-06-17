MEA grants recruitment agent license to Himachal

Himachal has become authorised to provide overseas employment opportunities to youth from the state as the Ministry of External Affairs granted a recruitment agent license (RAL) to Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) on Monday.

Advertisement

The state government is actively working to provide overseas employment opportunities to the people of the state. In a significant development, the license officially authorises the corporation to commence recruitment activities.

The certificate empowers HPSEDC to recruit Indian workers for foreign employers. HPSEDC Managing Director Virender Sharma said the state had joined the ranks of leading Indian states that facilitated overseas employment at the government level, rather than relying on private license holders. This move will help prevent job seekers from being misled and will ensure they are provided with genuine employment opportunities abroad.

Advertisement

The corporation will now be able to fully comply with international employment regulations.