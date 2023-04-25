Measles outbreak reported in Chamba

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

With four confirmed cases, a measles outbreak has been reported in the Pukhri medical block of Chamba district. Following the outbreak on April 18, the Health Department has initiated active case search and identified 17 more children with measles-like symptoms.

“At present, there is no child in the health institution for the management of measles. All are in home isolation,” said an official from Health Department, suggesting that the situation was under control.

The cases were mainly reported among the migrants. “Overall, the vaccination cover in Chamba is over 90 per cent,” he said.

He further added that the public health response and management with Vitamin A had been initiated. “Vaccination camps are being organised in the district and the situation is reviewed on daily basis,” he said.