Measures afoot to keep Shinku La open in winter

Kullu, February 3

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO)’s Project Yojak has been able to keep the Shinku La Pass mostly open for traffic round the year. Besides, under the project the work on important infrastructure projects has been continuing even during the winter.

Project Yojak constituted by the BSF is focused on making the Manali-Leh road operational via Darcha-Padum-Nimu road round the year.

The snow-laden Shinku La Pass, situated at an altitude of 16,703 feet, remains closed during the winter from October to April, snapping link to the Zanskar valley in Ladakh. The valley is connected to the mainland through Leh or Manali and connectivity via Leh is unthinkable in the winter due to the extreme cold wave conditions.

The Darcha-Padum-Nimu road is strategically very important to connect the border areas of Leh and Ladakh with the mainland. The BRO is engaged in the task of double laning Nimu-Padum-Darcha road. This is one of the toughest roads to traverse as it often receives heavy snowfall ranging from 15 feet to 20 feet at various stretches. Besides, the area is prone to avalanches.

Project Yojak Chief Engineer Jitendra Prasad, VSM, says the BRO analysed the importance of connecting the Zanskar valley with Manali and, therefore, initiatives have been taken to mobilize machines and manpower on this axis to provide connectivity to the valley during winter.

The Chief Engineer says the Shinku La Pass has been witnessing heavy snowfall for the past couple of days. However, the Pass will be cleared of snow. The Pass, which generally used to close in November after snowfall, was kept mostly open for emergency cases this year, he adds.

