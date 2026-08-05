Mechanic poses as top drug official, cheats pharma firm

A 22-year-old mechanic allegedly impersonated the State Drugs Controller (SDC), Baddi, and, along with a former employee of a pharmaceutical company, duped the firm of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of facilitating regulatory approvals and meeting the officer’s personal expenses.

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The Barotiwala police have arrested Gurpal Singh (22), a mechanic from Khokhran village in Kalka, and Prince Kumar, a former employee of Gopal Life Sciences (Unit II), in connection with the case.

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According to an FIR lodged by the company’s General Manager, Manoj Kumar, on July 30, Prince Kumar, who worked with the firm from March 2025 to June 2026, introduced Gurpal as the State Drugs Controller and claimed he could get regulatory work completed in return for money.

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Prince allegedly shared a mobile number with the company, claiming it belonged to the SDC. The firm received repeated calls from the number, asking Prince to undertake the officer’s personal errands and demanding money for various purposes.

The complainant alleged that the company paid several amounts, including Rs 25,000 and Rs 33,000 in February, Rs 8 lakh in March, Rs 34,000 for vehicle repairs, Rs 14,000 for travel expenses and another Rs 2 lakh for approval of a loan licence. The accused later allegedly demanded an additional Rs 7 lakh, prompting the company to approach the police.

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SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman said Gurpal was arrested on Monday evening and Rs 50,000 along with a vehicle (HP64A-7859) allegedly used in the crime were seized from his possession. Prince Kumar was arrested on Tuesday.

The SP said Gurpal was an accomplice of Prince and both hailed from Khokra village in Kalka. Prince, a D Pharmacy diploma holder, had been terminated from Gopal Life Sciences in June this year. Police are also examining the circumstances under which the regulatory certificates were issued and whether any public officials were involved. Further investigation is underway.