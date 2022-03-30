Medical college gets new CT scan machine

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 29

A 50 slice CT scan machine arrived at Dr Radhakrishanan Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday.

The old CT scan machine had been out of order for the past about two years and patients had to go to private CT scan centres for getting tested.

Dr Suman Yadav, Principal of Medical College, said that the state-of-the-art CT scan machine of 50 slices reached the hospital and it would soon be installed in the Radiology Department. She added that it would be installed within a week for patients to avail of the facility.

She said that the machine costing about Rs 1.24 crore was donated by the Doctors for You organistation under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

She added that the facility would increase the pace of service to patients.

Local MLA Narender Thakur said that the CT scan machine was the need of the hour. —