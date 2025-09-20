Medal galore: Doon Valley students dominate state-level yoga event

Students of Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, reaffirmed their sporting excellence at the 22nd Himachal Pradesh State-level Yoga Sports Championship 2025, held recently at Government Senior Secondary School, Kangra. Competing against nearly 300 participants from across the state, the school emerged a top performer.

In the 8-10 years category, Anaya clinched gold while Pratyaksha bagged bronze. In the 12-14 years group, Viraj Saini and Janisha secured silver medals, while Pritha Sidhu won bronze. In the 14-16 years category, Shreya and Vedan Rana both struck gold.

Their outstanding performance has earned them the chance to compete at the national-level championship in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Principal Devendra Mahal attributed the success to the students’ hard work, discipline and their teachers’ guidance, expressing confidence that they would excel nationally. Managing Director Rajeev Sharma lauded the students’ dedication and credited instructor Pooja Sharma for honing their skills to perfection.