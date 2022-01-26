Medals for Himachal policemen

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 25

IGP (Southern Range) Himanshu Mishra has been awarded the President’s Police medal for distinguished service. SP, Lokayukta, Ranjama Chauhan, Additional SP, Shimla (City), Vijay Sharma, Inspector Laxman Thakur (SHO, Shimla West police station) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (CID) Jagdish Chand have been awarded police medals for meritorious services.