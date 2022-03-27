Hamirpur, March 26
The Press Information Bureau organised media workshop ‘Vartalap’ here to educate mediapersons on the latest trends of reporting.
Rajendra Chaudhary, Additional Director General of PIB, said the bureau was organising such media interaction workshops in every district. DC Debashweta Banik said it helped in establishing coordination and communication with mediapersons.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...