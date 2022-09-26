Mediation the best tool to resolve disputes: Chief Justice of HP High Court

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 25

Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Amjad A Sayed has said mediation is the best tool to resolve disputes. He was presiding over a mega legal literacy camp organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) here today.

Emphasising the importance of legal services and mediation, the Chief Justice said the National Legal Services Act is an authority, which is delivering the services from the national to subdivision level in the country.

Being the executive chairman of the NLSA, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, has taken remarkable initiatives towards legal services so that these could be result-oriented. He also stressed the need for creating more awareness among the masses with respect to the knowledge of various welfare schemes, the role of the legal services authority and the process to get the benefit of free legal service.

He said the legal services authorities in Himachal had been performing a vital role in providing legal assistance to the needy and resolving the disputes through lok adalats. Nearly, 26,000 cases had been resolved in the state, he added.

Chief Justice Amjad A Sayed, Justice Sabina and Justice Vivek Singh Thakur also distributed the financial aid and appliances to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Justice Sabina and Justice Vivek of the high court, Ashok Jain, member secretary, NLSA, and Prem Pal Ranta, member secretary, State Legal Services Authority, also deliberated on different topics.

Earlier, the Chief Justice also inaugurated an exhibition organised by various departments, boards and corporations, showcasing the Central and state government’s welfare schemes. Chief Justice of India was to preside over this mega legal literacy camp but due to inclement weather conditions, he could not reach Dharamsala.

Justice Sushil Kukreja, Justice Virender Singh, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Solicitor General Balram Sharma, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, chairman, Bar Council of the High Court, Ajay Kochar, president, Bar Association of the High Court, Lovneesh Sharma, Registrar General Arvind Malhotra, District and Sessions Judge Ajay Mehta, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal were among those present.

#Dharamsala