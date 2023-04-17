Medical device park will usher in growth, generate jobs: Minister

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 16

A medical device park is being set up at Lakhanpur in the Nalagarh industrial belt of Solan district at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

“The park, which is coming up on 1,623 bighas, will usher in development and generate employment opportunities,” said Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. Infrastructure is being developed in the park, which will pave the way for investors to set up their business there.

Facilities like labs will be set up with the assistance of Center for Innovation and Bio-Design (CIBioD), PGIMER, Chandigarh, which has been engaged as a ‘technical partner’. Officials have undertaken a study at a device park in Vishakhapatnam before planning its implementation here.

“In the first phase, 15 plots measuring 5,000 sq m to 50,000 sq m are being carved out on 650 bighas. The work to set up common infrastructure such as eight labs are in the tendering stage and other infrastructure facilities like roads, cycle tracks, footpaths, convention centre etc. are being set up in the park. The work to establish factories of 2,250 sq m each will also commence soon,” said Rajesh Minhas, Executive Engineer, HP State Industrial Corporation.

The Industries Minister, who had recently inspected the progress of the work on the park, said 80 per cent work of the first phase had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by May 15. “As many as 110 plots will be carved out in the second phase for which tenders will be called soon,” he added.

The minister directed officials to ensure that quality was not compromised with and the work was completed in a time-bound manner.

The Department of Industries has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with NIPER, Mohali, for engaging it as a ‘knowledge partner’ and the CIBioD, PGIMER, Chandigarh, as a ‘technical partner’. MoUs have been signed with an investment intent of more than Rs 800 crore for the park.