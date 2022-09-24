Himachal Medical Officers Association protests against Mobile Clinic Scheme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) has alleged that the government was trying to implement the Mobile Clinic Scheme without the required manpower and facilities.

“The Chief Minister had announced that doctors would be recruited separately for the scheme. However, the doctors for the scheme are being drawn from PHCs and CHCs,” said a HMOA official.

Also, he added, the medical teams would need some basic facilities at a place where they would diagnose the patients. “No one knows who will make that arrangement,” the official said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced this scheme during the Budget Session. Under this scheme, a mobile medical unit, comprising a doctor, a pharmacist and a lab technician, would provide healthcare services in remote and un-serviced areas in all 68 Assembly constituencies.

The HMOA said that drawing doctors for the scheme would affect services at the PHC and CHC level. “Who will see the patients at PHCs and CHCs if the doctor deputed here are sent in mobile medical units,” the HMOA officials said in a press statement.

“Instead, the facilities at PHCs and CHCs should be strengthened. It’s not possible to conduct all routine tests in mobile clinic vehicles. Also, we will be violating the bio-medical waste rules by conducting blood tests at various places,” the HMOA contended.

It \said that PHCs should be opened at remote centres instead of leaving them on the mercy of mobile medical units that would visit the place once in a while.

HMOA expressed its displeasure over the government giving extension to several doctors. “The government should stop giving extension, especially on the promotional posts.,” said HMOA.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla