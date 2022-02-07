Medical panel’s decision hailed

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) welcomed the National Medical Commission’s decision that the fee for 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be at par with that of the government medical colleges in the same state or Union Territory. The ABVP said the decision would help a large number of students, hailing from less privileged background, get quality education.

Workshop on research methodology

Shoolini University School of Liberal Arts is organising a five-day research methodology workshop on the theme: “Research Methodology: Approaches and Practices”, from February 7. It will attempt to blend social sciences and humanities, philosophy, theory, and research-related practical aspects. It will also help inculcate understanding of research ethics and effective writing practices in academics and will concentrate on the practical aspects that a researcher encounters during various stages of conducting research, such as identifying research problem, proposal writing, literature review, research method selection, data analysis, report writing, article writing, and so on.

Teachers’ body slams officials

Members of the Himachal Pradesh Teachers’ Association slammed the working of the district directors of Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan for not regularising the services of Junior Basic Training (JBT) and Classical and Vernacular (C&V) teachers even after three years of their inter-district transfer. The association said the Chief Minister and the Education Minister had formed an inter-district transfer policy for teachers, but the teachers transferred under the policy were yet to be regularised. The association said it would gherao the officials who were not functioning as per the policy.