‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

Mandi, June 1

Exuding confidence in the BJP sweeping all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut said there is a complete "Modi wave" in Himachal.

Urging voters to cast their vote, Kangana said, "I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote in this festival of democracy. There has been so much bloodshed so that we can exercise this right".

"There is a complete Modi wave in Himachal Pradesh. Our Prime Minister has conducted almost 200 rallies, gave atleast 80-90 interviews in just two months," she added.

Exuding confidence in BJP's "400 paar" slogan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kangana said, "We are soldiers of PM Modi, and will win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh".

Hitting back at the opposition for criticising PM Modi for performing meditation in Kanyakumari, Kangana said: "Meditation is not new for the Prime Minister. Even when he was not a politician he used to meditate. Now these people have a problem with that too".

The Mandi constituency is set to witness a high-profile contest as actor Kangana Ranaut, making her foray into politics will be looking forward to wresting the seat from the Congress party.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the by-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress has announced Himachal Pradesh Minister and Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh as the party's candidate for the seat, spicing up the battle with two big names entering the fray.

The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh -- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla are voting in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections today in addition with by polls in six assembly seats in the state.

