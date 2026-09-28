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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Meet in Mandi’s Sandhol highlights loans, subsidies, insurance, enterprise support for sericulture farmers

Meet in Mandi’s Sandhol highlights loans, subsidies, insurance, enterprise support for sericulture farmers

Around 45 beneficiaries and entrepreneurs engaged in sericulture activities participated in the meet

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Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Participants during funding and networking meet at Sandhol in Mandi.
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A funding and networking meet for beneficiaries and entrepreneurs associated with sericulture was organised at Sandhol in Mandi district by the District Industries Centre (DIC), Mandi, in collaboration with the Sericulture Department.

The programme was conducted through Nitcon Limited under the Social Inclusion component of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) project.

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Around 45 beneficiaries and entrepreneurs engaged in sericulture activities participated in the meet. Among those present were Central Silk Board Joint Director Dr Umesh, Sericulture Officer Pankaj Raghuvanshi, scientist Dr J.U. Rehman, Punjab National Bank Lead District Manager Chander Prakash and Industries Department EO Dharampur Akshay Sharma.

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During the programme, participants were provided detailed information on bank loans, government schemes, subsidies, enterprise registration, insurance, enterprise development and market linkages. Experts also guided beneficiaries on commercialising sericulture-related activities and effectively utilising available financial and institutional support.

The meet provided an opportunity for beneficiaries and entrepreneurs to interact directly with experts and officials. Participants raised queries and shared concerns regarding access to financial assistance, expansion of silk-based activities and various aspects of enterprise operations. The experts addressed their concerns and offered necessary guidance.

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The programme aimed to familiarise sericulture beneficiaries with various avenues of financial and institutional assistance while promoting financial inclusion and entrepreneurship. It also sought to strengthen sustainable livelihood opportunities through the expansion and commercialisation of silk-based activities.

Officials emphasised the importance of utilising available government and banking support to strengthen sericulture enterprises and enhance opportunities for people engaged in the sector.

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