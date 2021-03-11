Meeting at Himachal Pradesh University Regional Centre in Dharamsala

The Regional Centre, Dharamsala, of the Himachal Pradesh University, organised a gate meeting on Tuesday, demanding the implementation of the 7th UGC pay commission. On the occasion, the protesting teachers said they were busy teaching and building the future of the nation, so denying their due was quite unfortunate. Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Association members, too, held a protest at the university.
Will stand with teachers: SFI
The SFI has thrown its weight behind the protesting university and college teachers who are demanding the implementation of 7th UGC pay commission. The SFI said if the government doesn’t pay heed to the demands of the protesting teachers, it would stand with them and intensify the protest.
468 delegates to participate
As many as 468 representatives from various parts of the country will participate in the national executive meeting of the ABVP in Shimla, scheduled on May 27-29. A delegation from Nepal will also take part in the meet. ABVP national secretary said the decisions taken and resolutions passed in the meeting would shape our work for the next year.
