Meeting dwells on arrangements for Hola Mohalla celebrations in Paonta Sahib

A special meeting was convened at the renowned Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib to discuss the preparations being made for the 341st Hola Mohalla Festival. The meeting was attended by administrative officials, members of the gurdwara management committee, and representatives from various departments. The primary objective of the meeting was to strategise and coordinate arrangements for the successful execution of the festival.

During the meeting, a detailed plan for the four-day event was discussed, with a particular focus on the nagar kirtan procession, the movement of devotees, and parking management. The gurdwara management committee highlighted that a number of devotees participated in the nagar kirtan, necessitating special traffic management measures to prevent congestion.

One of the key issues addressed was parking challenges due to the influx of devotees from various states. To tackle this, the administration assured the provision of designated parking areas for VIP travellers and general visitors.

Additionally, the meeting emphasised the need for adequate facilities for devotees attending the festival. The committee noted that every year, thousands of pilgrims, shopkeepers, and security personnel relied on the langar (community kitchen) for food during the festival. The committee also requested the Municipal Council to ensure proper sanitation, toilet facilities, and food arrangements for visitors, as previous events had seen shortcomings in these areas.

Addressing the media, gurdwara incharge Gurmeet Singh stated that discussions were held with various government departments to ensure a smooth execution of the festival, scheduled from March 13 to 15. The gurdwara committee welcomed the administration’s assurances and expressed optimism that devotees would not face any difficulties during the

celebrations.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Harbhajan Singh, Jagir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Harpreet Ratna, and Tapendra Saini from the gurudwara management committee. Baru Ram participated from the Municipal Council, while the Police Department was represented by Chattar Singh, along with officials from various other departments.