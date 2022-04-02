Meeting of alumni association

Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, chaired a meeting of office-bearers and alumni coordinators of the Himachal Pradesh University Alumni Association on Friday. The meeting started with a welcome note by Prof PK Ahluwalia, president of the alumni association, in which he briefed about the various initiatives taken recently, particularly a comprehensive alumni outreach portal. Professor Bansal asked all department coordinators of the association to start departmental alumni chapters on an urgent basis.

Harvinder wins BCS marathon

Harvinder Pal Singh of Class XII was the first to complete the marathon, held at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, on Friday. The Marathon Cup for 2022 was won by Curzon House. The BCS students spent the past six weeks training for the cross-country marathon with their coaches. “The boys have done extremely well and they’ve had to go through some gruelling training, but this is what our traditions at BCS are all about. Like many generations of Cottonians before them, it teaches them to succeed in life by hard work, routine and training,” said Director Simon Weale.

Forum welcomes Punjab govt decision

The Shimla Student Parent Forum has welcomed the Punjab Government decision to stop private schools from increasing fees and allowing parents to buy uniforms and books from whichever shop they want to. It has demanded a similar order from the Himachal Government. The forum warned that if the government does not check fee hike and increase in the cost of books and uniforms in the state, the forum would hold a protest at the Education Directorate on April 5.