Meeting on small savings schemes held 

The vice-chairman of the National Savings State Advisory Board, Prakash Chand Karad, presided over a meeting to frame a strategy to maximise the reach of small savings schemes in Chamba. Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal also attended the meeting as a special guest.

The meeting involved detailed discussions on small savings schemes, the role of agents and the challenges they face in implementation. During the session, Karad instructed officials to install a hoarding in the district highlighting the various small savings schemes and their benefits, launched by the government for the welfare of the public.

He stressed the importance of promoting small savings schemes to ensure that more people can benefit from them. He directed the concerned officials to organise a dedicated meeting with small savings agents so they can be effectively involved in executing these schemes and to ensure they do not face any operational difficulties. Karad also emphasised the need to enhance small savings assets in the district to increase income-generating opportunities.