DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Meeting on small savings schemes held 

Meeting on small savings schemes held 

The vice-chairman of the National Savings State Advisory Board, Prakash Chand Karad, presided over a meeting to frame a strategy to maximise the reach of small savings schemes in Chamba.  Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal also attended the meeting as a...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 08:43 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
The vice-chairman of the National Savings State Advisory Board, Prakash Chand Karad, presided over a meeting to frame a strategy to maximise the reach of small savings schemes in Chamba.  Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal also attended the meeting as a special guest.
The meeting involved detailed discussions on small savings schemes, the role of agents and the challenges they face in implementation. During the session, Karad instructed officials to install a hoarding in the district highlighting the various small savings schemes and their benefits, launched by the government for the welfare of the public.
He stressed the importance of promoting small savings schemes to ensure that more people can benefit from them. He directed the concerned officials to organise a dedicated meeting with small savings agents so they can be effectively involved in executing these schemes and to ensure they do not face any operational difficulties. Karad also emphasised the need to enhance small savings assets in the district to increase income-generating opportunities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper