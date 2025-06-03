DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Meeting to assess dam safety preparedness before monsoon

Meeting to assess dam safety preparedness before monsoon

Shimla, June 2 A high-level virtual meeting to assess dam safety preparedness in the state was held today, with senior officials from 23 concerned dam authorities across the state and officials from the Department of Energy attending. The meeting was...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:24 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shimla, June 2

Advertisement

A high-level virtual meeting to assess dam safety preparedness in the state was held today, with senior officials from 23 concerned dam authorities across the state and officials from the Department of Energy attending.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of DC Rana, Director-cum-Ex Officio Special Secretary (Revenue - Disaster Management), Himachal Pradesh. All stakeholders were directed to ensure strict compliance with established safety norms and to maintain high alertness throughout the monsoon period.

Advertisement

It was emphasised that robust inter-agency communication, real-time monitoring, and prompt dissemination of warnings to vulnerable downstream communities should be mandatorily ensured. The meeting was convened in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, with a specific focus on reviewing the implementation of safety standards in accordance with the Central Water Commission (CWC) Guidelines and the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

Detailed reports were presented on the structural and operational safety of major dams, including key facts and figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts