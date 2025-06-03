Meeting to assess dam safety preparedness before monsoon

Shimla, June 2

A high-level virtual meeting to assess dam safety preparedness in the state was held today, with senior officials from 23 concerned dam authorities across the state and officials from the Department of Energy attending.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of DC Rana, Director-cum-Ex Officio Special Secretary (Revenue - Disaster Management), Himachal Pradesh. All stakeholders were directed to ensure strict compliance with established safety norms and to maintain high alertness throughout the monsoon period.

It was emphasised that robust inter-agency communication, real-time monitoring, and prompt dissemination of warnings to vulnerable downstream communities should be mandatorily ensured. The meeting was convened in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, with a specific focus on reviewing the implementation of safety standards in accordance with the Central Water Commission (CWC) Guidelines and the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

Detailed reports were presented on the structural and operational safety of major dams, including key facts and figures.