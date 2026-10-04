Mehta elected Chairman of Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh

IN Mehta has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh. Mehta had commenced his legal career in 1992 upon his enrolment as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh. In 2004, he was elected vice-president of the Shimla Bar Association.

In 2005, he contested the elections to the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh for the first time and had since then been continuously elected as a Member of the state Bar Council.

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He had also been the Vice-Chairman of the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh. He was subsequently elected Member-Representative of the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh to the Bar Council of India.

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In recognition of his long-standing association with the Bar and his contribution to the legal profession, Mehta was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2022. He has also been serving the State of Himachal Pradesh as Senior Additional Advocate General.