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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Melting glaciers threaten Himachal’s hydropower lifeline

Melting glaciers threaten Himachal’s hydropower lifeline

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Himalayan region is especially susceptible to climate-induced water stress as its rivers depend heavily on snow and glacier melt.
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The rapid retreat of glaciers and shrinking ice cover across the Sutlej basin could pose a serious threat to Himachal Pradesh’s hydropower sector, one of the state’s largest sources of revenue, according to a comprehensive climate change study.

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The study, titled “Comprehensive Study on Impact of Climate Change on Water Flow Pattern Affecting the Generation of Hydropower Projects”, was carried out by the State Centre on Climate Change (SCCC) under the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) for Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL).

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Analysing seasonal snow cover imagery, glacier data, river discharge and temperature records from 2010 to 2020, the study found a consistent decline in glacier and ice-cap area across the Spiti, Baspa, Upper Satluj and Lower Satluj sub-basins. Researchers observed accelerated glacier thinning and retreat, attributing the trend to rising temperatures and changing snowfall patterns.

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The findings reveal that the entire Satluj basin has become increasingly vulnerable to climate change, with no sub-basin remaining unaffected. The Baspa basin, despite relatively stable glacier numbers, has also recorded continued glacier retreat, indicating widespread climatic impacts across the region.

According to the study, the sustainability of hydropower generation, long-term water security and disaster resilience are all under increasing threat. It recommends strengthening glacier and snow monitoring, improving hydrological forecasting systems and implementing climate-resilient adaptation strategies to safeguard future hydropower production.

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The Himalayan region is especially susceptible to climate-induced water stress as its rivers depend heavily on snow and glacier melt. These rivers not only provide freshwater but also sustain agriculture, downstream livelihoods and the state’s extensive hydropower network. Since most hydropower projects in Himachal rely on glacier-fed rivers, any alteration in glacier behaviour directly affects electricity generation.

The study notes that glacier cover in the Sutlej basin shrank from 1,481.75 sq km in 2000 to 1,384.16 sq km in 2020. More than 80 per cent of the glaciers are retreating at rates of less than 10 metres annually, particularly in the Upper Sutlej and Spiti sub-basins.

Such changes are expected to increase river-flow variability, raise sediment loads, accelerate turbine wear and reduce power generation during the lean season. While occasional snow-rich years temporarily slow glacier loss, glaciers such as Naradu continue to experience sustained thinning.

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