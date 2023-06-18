Members of two taxi unions clash in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

Members of two taxi unions clashed with each other near the Auckland Tunnel area late last night. They attacked each other with wooden sticks and rods and broke the windowpanes of around six taxis. Many of them were injured in the clash, including three grievously who were hospitalised.

The incident took place around 10 pm and additional police force was called to control the situation.

The members of the two taxi unions clashed with each other over some business rivalry. They had come face-to-face on Thursday night as well but senior members of the unions managed to end the matter amicably. Last night, a clash broke out among members of the two groups.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The district administration has constituted a committee to probe the matter and sort out the differences between the two groups.”