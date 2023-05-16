Memo submitted against waste dumping on Neugal river bank

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 15

The Dhauladhar Sewa Samiti, a local NGO headed by former IPH Minister Ravinder Singh Ravi, today lodged a strong protest over the dumping of garbage on the bank of Neugal river by the Municipal Corporation. The member of NGO reached the officer of Palampur Municipal Corporation and submitted a memorandum to Commissioner Ashish Sharma in this regard.

They said that the dumping of garbage on the bank of the river had not only affected the environment and health of people but also resulted in large-scale pollution in the area. Besides, foul smell emanating from the waste, too, irked people. If timely action was not taken, it could worsen the situation as the waste had severely polluted the water of the Neugal, which is the source of drinking water.

NGO members claimed that the Commissioner assured them that he would look into the matter.