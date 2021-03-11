Memo to President

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 8

The Kullu Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti started a 12-day chain hunger strike here today.

Samiti president Dinesh Sen said they had been fighting for their rights for the last seven years but had got nothing, besides assurances.

He said it was decided that the samiti would gherao leaders. Through the chain hunger strike, the government would also be warned that if no decision was taken in their favour, the government would have to bear its brunt in the coming Assembly elections.

The president said they were holding dialogues with the government and now they were forced to sit on a hunger strike.

He added that a team of 15 members would sit on a chain hunger strike every day for 12 days and even after that, the agitation would continue if no decision was taken.

He said no political party was coming forward for the support of the four-lane affected people.

They would have to bear the brunt in the coming elections.

Earlier, they took out a march from Dhalpur to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to the President through the DC demanding that the law enacted by the Centre for the fourlane-affected persons should be implemented.