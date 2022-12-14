Menace of stray dogs in Shimla

Several stray dogs can be seen sitting on the stairs leading to the Mall Road from the Cart Road via Metropol. The presence of dogs is discouraging people from using the path. Tourists are especially scared to use the stairs in the presnce of so many stray dogs. Devender, Shimla
Karsog hospital sans specialist Docs
In the absence of specialist doctors, most of the patients who come to the Civil Hospital, Karsog, are referred to Shimla, which is around 100 km away from the town. Facilities at the hospital should be upgraded and more staff should be recruited to facilitate the treatment of large number of patients coming to the hospital. Maya, Karsog, Mandi
Shimla hospital non-functional
The super-speciality hospital at Chamyana in Shimla was inaugurated over two months before the Assembly elections, but it has still not become functional. Why inaugurate a facility if it takes so long for it to become operational? Vikrant, Sanjauli, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
