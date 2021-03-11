Mentally-challenged youth's ancestral land grabbed in Kumarhatti village

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 3

Four persons allegedly fraudulently transferred the ancestral land of a mentally-challenged youth, Santram, in their names at Udaipur village near Kumarhatti.

The Dharampur police registered an FIR last evening for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy on a complaint by the victim’s brother, Lekh Ram, who learnt about it from the villagers. On enquiring from the Revenue Department, Lekh Ram learnt that four villagers had committed the fraud.

Santram is not only illiterate but also mentally challenged since childhood. He was taken to Solan in October 2021 where his entire share was transferred as a joint property by Kaushalya Devi, Roop Ram, Punam and Muni Lal in their names. The property was valued at Rs 26 lakh and the money was shown to be paid through two cheques dated October 27, 2021. However, no payment was made through cheque on that date. A cash payment of Rs 4 lakh was shown against various dates in the sale deed, alleged Lekh Ram.

Though Rs 9 lakh was deposited in Santram’ bank account, Shashi Kumar, who is not related to him, withdrew Rs 4.5 lakh. The police are investigating the case.