Mentally ill man reunited with kin

Mentally ill Ranbir Singh (65) was rescued by the Shimla police and reunited with his family at his village near Panipat in Haryana, thanks to the initiative of Shimla-based NGO Umang Foundation. Ranbir had been living in a rain shelter at the Talland bus stop in Shimla, struggling to survive the harsh winter. His son Wazir Singh expressed his gratitude to the police and Umang Foundation, saying they saved his father's life. Ranbir was rescued by Chhota Shimla Police Station SHO Mamta Raghuvanshi, who arranged for his medical examination at IGMC in Shimla. Later, the SHO contacted his family through the Haryana Police. Umang Foundation president Prof Ajay Srivastava praised the SHO for her prompt action, saying it saved Ranbir's life. He emphasised the importance of rescuing mentally ill individuals in helpless conditions through the police. Ranbir’s family

had been searching for him for five months.

‘Coop bank jobs issue in court’

Advertisement

Hamirpur: “The new appointments in Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) will be deferred until a matter pending in court is decided and the bank will not be able to advertise any job vacancies till then,” said Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chairman of the bank, while interacting with media here. Meanwhile, this statement came as a blow to youths waiting for job opportunities in the state. Notably, the bank is facing staff shortage, ranging from clerical to management level. Pathania said the bank had identified over 200 posts that needed to be filled. The bank had initiated a selection process during the regime of the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 2017 of the Congress, but that was stalled during the BJP regime of Jai Ram Thakur followed by a petition in the HC.