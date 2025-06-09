DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mercury likely to soar, dry weather to prevail in Himachal

Mercury likely to soar, dry weather to prevail in Himachal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourists enjoy strolling on a sunny day in Shimla on Sunday.
Advertisement

Temperatures in the state are very likely to soar further while dry weather will prevail in the state till June 12. As per the State’s Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures are very likely to gradually rise by 3°C to 4°C while the minimum temperatures will very likely rise by 2°C to 3°C over some parts of the state during next four to five days.

Advertisement

During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 24°C to 30°C over most parts of the high hills in the coming days while maximum temperatures over most part of the mid hills will likely be in the range of 30°C to 34°C.

Similarly, the maximum temperature will be in the range of 32°C to 38°C over most parts of the lower hills for the next few days.

Advertisement

However, people of the state will receive slight relief from scorching heat as the state will also be receiving light rainfall in isolated parts on June 13 and 14 as a result of a fresh Western Disturbance.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours. Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 26.8°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 34.1°C, 29.7°C, 26.5°C and 29.7°C, respectively.

Advertisement

Similarly, maximum temperature in Solan was 32.6°C, Mandi 37.2, Bilaspur 39.1°C, Sundernagar 37°C, Bhuntar 36.5°C, Kangra 38.6°C, Nahan 35.9°C, Kalpa 27°C and Keylong 26°C.

With 41.6°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 8°C minimum temperature.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts