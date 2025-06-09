Mercury likely to soar, dry weather to prevail in Himachal

Temperatures in the state are very likely to soar further while dry weather will prevail in the state till June 12. As per the State’s Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures are very likely to gradually rise by 3°C to 4°C while the minimum temperatures will very likely rise by 2°C to 3°C over some parts of the state during next four to five days.

During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 24°C to 30°C over most parts of the high hills in the coming days while maximum temperatures over most part of the mid hills will likely be in the range of 30°C to 34°C.

Similarly, the maximum temperature will be in the range of 32°C to 38°C over most parts of the lower hills for the next few days.

However, people of the state will receive slight relief from scorching heat as the state will also be receiving light rainfall in isolated parts on June 13 and 14 as a result of a fresh Western Disturbance.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours. Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 26.8°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 34.1°C, 29.7°C, 26.5°C and 29.7°C, respectively.

Similarly, maximum temperature in Solan was 32.6°C, Mandi 37.2, Bilaspur 39.1°C, Sundernagar 37°C, Bhuntar 36.5°C, Kangra 38.6°C, Nahan 35.9°C, Kalpa 27°C and Keylong 26°C.

With 41.6°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 8°C minimum temperature.