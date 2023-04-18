Mercury rises, rain likely from today

Shimla, April 17
The mercury rose by a few notches in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 41 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
However, respite from the heat is expected in the coming days with a wet spell predicted in the hill state from April 18 to 21. The weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert warning of heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over the plains, low and mid-hills on April 18 and 19.
On Monday, Dhaula Kuan recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 37 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 36.8 degrees Celsius, Berthin 36.7 degrees Celsius and Kangra 35.5 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological department data.
Kalpa recorded a high of 20.9 degrees Celsius and Keylong 17.3 degrees Celsius.
The mercury settled two to five notches above normal in key tourist resorts of Dharamshala, Shimla, Manali.
The weather department also issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on April 20 and 21 and predicted a wet spell from April 18 to 21.
Rainfall is also likely at isolated places on April 22 and 23, it said.
The inclement weather and hailstorms can cause damage to standing crops, fruit plantations and new plantings.
