Mercury touches new high in Himachal's Lahaul

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 31

The rising mercury has broken all past records in the Lahaul valley. In a first, the temperature crossed 18°C in March. The earlier record of the district headquarters of Keylong was 17.5°C on March 31, 2018, when the construction of the Atal Tunnel was underway. In the past, the average minimum temperature of Keylong has been recorded in minus in March. For the first time this year, the average minimum temperature has crossed zero degree.

Gaseous emissions After the construction of the Atal Tunnel, the number of vehicles in the Lahaul valley has increased tremendously. It can be assumed that due to this, particulate and gaseous emissions in the atmosphere will increase, which will have an adverse impact on climate. Dr JC Kuniyal, Scientist

Environmental experts say if this sequence continues, then in the coming days, the speed of melting of glaciers will also increase manifold which will have an adverse impact on ecology. They said there has been a change in the environment after the construction of the Atal Tunnel and the problem is increasing continuously due to the ever-increasing vehicular movement. They added that there is less greenery in the valley and the atmosphere is not able to absorb the carbon gas emitted by vehicles. This is directly affecting the climate of Lahaul, they added.

A farmer, Kundan, said earlier, in the month of March, sowing had to be done by removing snow from fields, but this time, snow is not visible anywhere in the fields. Another farmer, Ramesh, said it had never been so hot before in the month of March. He added that there could be a shortage of water for drinking and irrigation due to the rising temperatures. District Agriculture Officer Chaudhary Ram said due to the rise in mercury, there could be a crisis in the production of crops and they can be vulnerable to diseases.

Earlier, the movement of vehicles was completely closed in the Lahaul valley for six months during winter and very few visited even during the summer season. Now, the vehicular movement has increased due to the construction of the tunnel, due to which the problem of environmental pollution is arising. Locals and the administration should take proactive steps to promote eco-friendly sustainable tourism so that the eco-fragile valley and its glaciers are conserved.