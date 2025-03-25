‘Mere Shehar Ke 100 Ratna’ scholarship programme launched in Chamba

The Himachal Pradesh Government in collaboration with Crack Academy has launched the ‘Mere Shehar Ke 100 Ratna’ scholarship programme in Chamba district. Under this initiative, 6,800 students across the state will receive free coaching for various competitive exams. The representatives of Crack Academy in a press conference held here said the scholarship programme aims to provide free coaching to 100 meritorious students from each Assembly constituency. A total of Rs 34 crore will be spent on this initiative. To ensure transparency in the selection process, exams will be conducted in schools and colleges of every constituency. Students from Class VI and above will be eligible to participate. The top 100 students from each constituency will receive free coaching, while the next 200 students will get a 75% scholarship, and the following 500 students will receive a 50% discount. Crack Academy will provide continuous guidance to these students until they achieve their career goals. The state government will fully support the implementation of this initiative. While Crack Academy will prepare the test papers, the Education Department will oversee the examination process. “Our partnership with the Himachal Pradesh Government is a crucial step towards empowering students across the state. This initiative is not just about an exam, it’s about overcoming challenges and shaping a brighter future for students. We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this golden opportunity to build a strong career,” said Neeraj Kansal, founder and CEO of Crack Academy. He said Crack Academy will also invest Rs 1.5 crore in the renovation and maintenance of the library located at the Ridge, Shimla. The Chief Minister has directed that the building’s historical significance be preserved while integrating modern technology to enhance student facilities. Beyond the scholarship programme, Crack Academy is also supporting 4,500 orphaned children under state supervision. The organisation provides these children with opportunities to pursue various courses until they reach their career goals. This initiative aims to ensure continuous education and guidance, helping them secure a better future.