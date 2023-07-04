Merged area finally receives funds for development

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 3

Nearly 32 months after they were merged with the MC, Solan, eight panchayats have been granted Rs 2.80 crore for development works by the Urban Development Directorate (UDD).

Rs 2.80 cr released for 11 projects A demand for undertaking 11 development works in these areas was placed before the UDD a few months ago & funds worth Rs 2.80 cr have been transferred into the civic body’s account on July 1. Rajiv Kaura, deputy mayor, solan mc

A population of 8,162 persons residing in these panchayats lying at the periphery of the Solan civic body was merged with the civic body in October 2020 to facilitate its upgrade to a municipal corporation. The residents had been awaiting receipt of dedicated funds since 2020 for developmental works in these areas.

Eight panchayats were granted tax exemption for three years. The exemption was given as residents had opposed the merger of the rural areas into the civic body due to levy of taxes. They would be levied taxes from next year after the three-year exemption lapses.

Ever since the merger, the residents have been awaiting facilities like door-to-door garbage collection, regular water supply, parking areas, parks and improved roads and paths besides sewage facility in these areas, but in the absence of funds few works could be executed. These facilities were promised during their merger to contain the opposition from the residents.