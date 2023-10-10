Merger issue: ZP employees continue stir

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 9

The employees of Zila Parishad cadre are sitting on a pen-down strike in Lahaul and Spiti for the last 10 days demanding merger of their services with the Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Highlighting the demands, Kunga Bodh, a member of Zila Parishad in Lahaul and Spiti, said that the demand of these employees should be considered by the state government on priority. With the merger of these employees’ services with the Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, they would get benefits on as par with the employees of other government departments.

“The employees of Zila Parishad cadre are sitting on a pen-down strike for the last 10 days at Keylong, Udaipur and Kaza in the district. Due to this, various development works of public have been adversely affected. It is a direct loss to the general public,” he remarked.

“It is the month of October and snowfall can happen in the district any time. Due to that various development works in panchayats will be halted till the next season. So, I urge the state government to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” he demanded.

