Merino magic boosts wool yield, but sheep rearers not happy

The initiative of the Animal Husbandry Department to introduce Australian Merino sheep for crossbreeding with native breeds has shown encouraging results on paper, with officials claiming nearly a two-fold increase in wool production and a marked improvement in fibre quality. However, sheep rearers have questioned the implementation of the programme, particularly the pricing and the availability of Merino rams.

The department had imported 240 Australian Merino sheep in 2021 (200 ewes and 40 rams) under the initiative aimed at improving the quantity and quality of wool produced by native sheep. The imported flock was housed at an Animal Husbandry Centre in Mandi district, where it has since been propagated. The department subsequently makes the rams available to sheep rearers for crossbreeding with their native flocks.

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MG Kapoor, Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, says that the results of the crossbreeding programme have been significant. “Our native species yield around 1 kg to 1.5 kg of wool annually while the crossbred species produce around 2.5 kg to 3 kg a year. The production has nearly doubled,” he adds.

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According to Kapoor, the improvement has not been restricted to the quantity of wool. The quality of the fibre has also improved substantially. Wool from crossbred animals measures around 21 to 22 microns, compared with 27 to 28 microns in native sheep. Finer wool generally commands better value, making the improvement potentially beneficial for sheep rearers.

He says that the crossbred animals are also larger and heavier than native breeds such as Gaddi and Rampur Bushair sheep. While the native animals weigh around 25 kg to 30 kg, the crossbred progenies weigh between 35 kg and 40 kg. “The additional 10 kg of meat means substantial profit for sheep rearers and farmers,” Kapoor adds.

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The Himachal Ghumantu Pashupalak Sabha, however, believes the benefits have not reached sheep rearers uniformly. The organisation claims to represent more than 1,000 sheep and goat rearers in the state.

Jasrotia, a representative of the sabha, says that the concept of introducing superior rams is welcome but the high cost of animals has discouraged many genuine sheep rearers. “The initiative was good as sheep rearers need superior rams for crossbreeding. But the high cost of rams turned out to be a major obstacle for most sheep rearers. Where was the need to keep the cost so high when the initiative was fully funded by the Centre?” he asks. He claims that an adult Merino ram was initially priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

Devender, a sheep rearer in Kullu, says that even those willing to pay have faced difficulties in accessing the rams. He adds that he had applied several times but could not procure even one despite having a flock of around 700 sheep and goats. He alleges that several genuine rearers have been unable to obtain rams.

Kapoor, however, says that the pricing has since been substantially reduced through subsidies. He explains that the initial price was based on the import cost, with each ram costing Rs 2.5 lakh and an ewe Rs 2 lakh.

“The prices for sheep rearers have now been subsidised, with the centre charging a maximum of Rs 36,000 for an adult ram and Rs 12,000 for a three-month-old lamb,” he adds.

The department has so far supplied around 700 rams to sheep rearers. Kapoor says that the higher initial pricing was also intended to ensure that the animals reach genuine sheep rearers rather than being purchased for slaughter. “If the prices were lower, even butchers could have bought these sheep,” he says.

The contrasting accounts highlight the gap between the technical gains claimed from the Merino crossbreeding programme and concerns among sections of the sheep-rearing community over access, affordability and implementation.